New readjustment in the price of cooking gas revolts consumers in Belo Horizonte: ‘Many people are starving’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Ventura/ Brasília Agency Consumer will have to manage a new readjustment in the gas price

The price of cooking gas is expected to be 7% more expensive until Friday (10) of next week across the country. According to the Brazilian Association of Class Entities of Gas Dealers, the increase occurs annually in September, the base date for the readjustment of salaries for employees of distributors and dealers. Gasoline prices had an average increase of 2.06% in August, accumulating a 32% increase throughout this year.

According to a survey on the Mercado Mineiro website, the value of a 13-kilo bottle currently varies from R$85 to R$125 at points of sale in Greater Belo Horizonte.

The report of Itatiaia went to the streets of the capital to hear the opinion of residents about the soaring price. “It’s too high. And there is no other way (to cook). And the salary is just going down. There are many people suffering from hunger and difficulties”, said saleswoman Eliana Pereira Lopes, 53 years old.

Retired Carlos da Silva Santos, 62, says he has returned to cooking on the wood stove and also using charcoal. “If it’s just to use gas, we won’t be able to do it, because our salary doesn’t go up and things are going up. Gasoline is rising every day, diesel every day, gas every day and things also increase and we can’t stand it”, he says.

Marta Vieira Cândida, 57, is in an even more complicated situation, as she works in a restaurant and buys two cylinders a week. “It’s too hard. We have to ask to deliver without having the capital”, he says.

readjustment policy

The price of cooking gas has become yet another concern for the government of Jair Bolsonaro, which dismissed former Petrobras president Roberto Castello Branco due to successive adjustments in fuels, including Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The current president of the company, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, did not make monthly adjustments. The last increase was in early July, 3.5%.

According to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price of a 13 Kg LPG cylinder between August 22 and 28 was R$ 93.65, and in some locations the product arrives costing R$130.

* With information from João Felipe Lolli