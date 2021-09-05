Neymar cost PSG nearly half a billion euros, Spanish newspaper accounts reveal

More than four years have passed, but Spain has not forgotten the departure of Neymar from Barcelona. This Saturday, it was the El Mundo newspaper’s turn to do the math and reveal the astronomical value that the PSG had to pay to have the ace: almost half a billion euros!

The publication brings details that had not yet been revealed about the player’s contract with the French team.

According to the newspaper, Neymar would have won the second biggest contract in football history from PSG, second only to what Messi had with Barcelona.

The French are said to have pledged to pay an annual salary of €43,334,400 during the first five seasons. On Friday, if he stayed at the club, the value would rise to 50,556,117.

Neymar recently renewed his agreement with PSG until 2025 – in terms that are very similar to the previous ones, according to El Mundo.

Adding the salaries to the incredible 222 million euros of the termination clause with Barcelona, ​​the Parisian team would have invested a total of 489,228,117 euros.

The value is above the R$ 3 billion in the current quotation, although this account is not correct due to the variation in the value of the euro to the real over the years.

You see Neymar on the field in the PSG shirt by ESPN on Star+. The team's next commitment for the French Championship is scheduled for next Saturday, September 11, against Clermont. The match could also mark Messi's debut in front of his new fans.

