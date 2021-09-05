Neymar posts shirtless photo and mocks critics after rumors that he would be fat; see the images

Neymar’s physical form caused controversy after the Brazil’s 1-0 victory over Chile, last Thursday. After explaining that I was wearing a bigger shirt., the ace used social networks to further heat the subject.

This Saturday, he posted several shirtless photos on social media. In the images, Neymar was not out of shape, quite the contrary.

In the caption, the ace joked. He put on the two-eyed emoji and the following message: ‘hué’.

In the previous post, the ace had already mocked the critics of his physical form.

“Note: shirt was G, I’m in my weight already (laughing emojis). Next game I’ll ask for an M shirt (laughing emojis)”, said the star.

Neymar performed discreetly on the field and was heavily criticized. It is worth remembering that it was only the second game for the shirt 10 of the season, one for PSG and the other for the national team.

See below:

This Sunday (5), the selection will face the Argentina, at Neo Química Arena. Then the team faces the Peru, on Thursday of next week, at 9:30 pm, at Arena Pernambuco.

It will be the first clash between the teams after the final of the america cup. At the time, Argentina got the better of it and won 1-0, with a goal scored by Di María, to keep the cup.