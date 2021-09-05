no one gets the result right and the prize goes to BRL 5 million

On the night of this Saturday, September 4th, the Caixa Lotteries held the drawing of the numbers of the Quina contest 5650. Check the result: 04-15-44-52-62.

Winners of Quina Contest 5650

Nobody was able to match the result of Quina Contest 5650 and the prize, which was accumulated at R$3.9 million, increased to R$5 million. In the other ranges, several bets partially hit the dozens and earned prizes.

The amounts of: R$ 5.7 thousand for four hits, R$ 152 for three hits and R$ 3.2 for two hits were distributed.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5650 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline for making the redemption is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5650.

next draw

The Quina contest 5651 draw will take place from 8:00 pm (GMT) on Monday, September 6th. Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.