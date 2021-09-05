Nobody takes it! Brazil sets a record of golds with soccer 5; see summary and what’s still at stake

As dawn fell in Tokyo, Saturday dawned sad in Brazil with the withdrawal of Thiago Paulino’s gold medal in the Paralympics shot put. The appeals of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) for reviewing the decision, taken after a request from China, did not work — Paulino even protested on the podium upon receiving the bronze.

As far as possible, the mood changed at the beginning of the day: Brazil overcame rival Argentina in a classic in 5-a-side football and took the fifth gold medal in the modality. The podium gave the country the gold record in the history of the Paralympic Games: 22.

Nonato scored the winning goal in the second half. In a great move, he left four opponents behind and hit solid, facing goalkeeper Lencina. 1 to 0, title and record for Brazil.

That’s because, still on Saturday night, Brazil had reached its 21st again, matching the London Games again. One of the medal favorites, Fernando Rufino won in the VL2 class of speed canoeing and secured the first podium top in the sport for Brazil. At VL3, Giovane Vieira took silver.

The Paralympic “round” also had the bronze of the Paralympic women’s seated volleyball team, which beat Canada by 3 sets to 1. The men’s team, which also disputed the bronze, ended up stopping in Bosnia, also losing by 3 sets to 1.

Athletics earned five medals for Brazil. Thalita Simplício (silver) and Jerusa dos Santos (bronze) took the podium in the 200m T11, while Thomaz Ruan de Moares (silver) and Petrúcio Ferreira (bronze) also took a double in the 400m T47. Liu Cuiqing (China) and Ayoub Sadini (Morocco) won the races, respectively. In the 20mm shallow T37, Ricardo Gomes was bronze.

Ayoub Sadini, Ruan Thomaz Ruan de Moraes and Petrúcio Ferreira celebrate podium in athletics Photo: MARKO DJURICA / REUTERS

In taekwondo, Débora Menezes took silver in the K44 class, in the over 58kg category. In the decision, it fell to Guljonoy Naimova, from Uzbekistan.

What’s next

On the last day of competitions, Brazil has medal chances in badminton and marathon. Vitor Tavares and Krysten Coombs, from Great Britain, dispute the bronze in the SH6 class of the first one, from 23:30 (Brasilia).

On the runways, Vanessa Cristina de Souza (T54), Jacques Yeltsin (T12), Alex Pires (T46), Edneusa Dorta and Edilene Teixeira (T12) are the Brazilian representatives. Events start at 6:30 pm.