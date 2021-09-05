Novel ‘Genesis’: Joseph’s first encounter with Asenath

At novel “Genesis”, Asenate (Letícia Almeida) and José (Juliano Laham) will be delighted when they see each other for the first time in the backyard of Potiphar’s house (Val Perré), anticipates the purepeople. The scenes would be part of the original 124 chapter, out of a total of 150, but on Monday (6), with the resources of the edition, Record TV airs the number 165. At this point, the Egyptian will almost have gone to bed with Teruel (Amaurih de Oliveira).

Sold into slavery by his brothers, José will be thoughtfully watching fabrics on a clothesline when his path and that of Pentephres’ daughter (Nando Cunha) cross. “As he approaches, Asenate, on the other side of the fabrics, also walks slowly in order to remain hidden from him. But he will follow his shadow, without going over to the other side of the fabrics”, asks the script.

“As they walk, they can see each other quickly as they pass through the gaps in the fabric. And the more they see each other, the more intrigued they are. Then a game begins in which José tries to see more of Asenat and she tries to hide from him. José sketches a smile, intrigued by her (…). Until it happens that the two walk in the same direction, each still on one side of the fabric, and when he reaches the end, the breeze lifts the fabric, revealing them completely one another. (…) Asenath looks at Joseph delighted, who returns the same expression,” the biblical text continues.

Novel ‘Genesis’: Abumani criticizes Asenate for Joseph

The mood of the future couple is interrupted by the arrival of Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) who calls for the Egyptian, who aroused the passion in Teruel. And when talking to José, he reveals that Asenat is “his job” and refuses to introduce the young woman to Jacob’s son (Petronio Gontijo). “This is the daughter of the priest Pentephres, the gentleman I work for. By the way…”, Abumani says, trying to grab Asenate by the arm.

“What were you thinking? Are you aware of the problem you were going to cause me with your father?”, he completes scolding the girl, which leaves José without understanding anything and a little disappointed. Then he talks to his friend about the Egyptian’s reaction. “Let me see if I’ve understood correctly. The priest’s daughter, whom you supposedly have to watch over, took you for a walk and managed to give you a ride?”, asks the protagonist of this phase, hearing that the girl “is a pest” .

And it doesn’t take long for Asenath to show an interest in the one who will become the future governor of Egypt.