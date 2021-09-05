OnePlus 10 to recycle OnePlus 9 line design

With the launch of the future OnePlus 9 RT representing the brand’s only high-performance model for the second half of 2021, abandoning for good an updated version of the OnePlus 9, new information regarding the company’s next generation flagships begins to emerge.

According to information published by the leaker Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 10 line should keep the already known design of the OnePlus 9, but with greater “polish” to make the devices even more beautiful and with a greater premium appearance.

Successor to OnePlus 9 is not expected to show major design changes (Image: Playback/OnePlus)

Expected only for the beginning of 2022, the new OnePlus 10 line should continue to bet on extremely high performance specifications, with the maintenance of the partnership with the brand history of Hasselblad cameras, today’s most powerful chip (possibly the future Snapdragon 898) and at least two versions.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Meanwhile, Brar also points out that more smartphones from the OnePlus Nord mid-range lineup are expected to arrive in the coming months, with the company being able to announce “some new accessories” in the next release.

OnePlus prepares new Nord series releases in 2021 (Image: Playback/OnePlus)

In recent weeks we have seen that two Nord models are expected to be announced this year, among them the successor to the Nord N10, expected as the Nord N20, should offer great value for money, great battery and good camera performance.

The brand’s next launch should be the OnePlus 9 RT, which may inherit features from the OnePlus 9R and 8T, including 120 Hz AMOLED panel, 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, more advanced version of Snapdragon 870 and main camera of 50 MP.

Source: Yogesh Brar via twitter