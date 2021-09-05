Opponent of Santos, Cuiabá was a stone in the iron trio’s shoe in this Brasileirão: remember

opponent of saints this saturday, the Cuiabá played tough games with the other greats from São Paulo in this first round of Brazilian championship.

First, Dourado drew 2-2 with São Paulo at Morumbi, in a game valid for the 6th round of the competition. Cuiabá came to be winning by 2-1, but suffered a draw in goal by Gabriel Sara. At the time, Luiz Fernando Iubel was the interim director of the Mato Grosso team.

Afterwards, Cuiabá lost 2-1 to Corinthians, at Arena Pantanal. Despite the setback, the home team had good chances to score and gave Cassio work in the first stage. Timão opened two goals ahead, Auriverde da Baixada took advantage of it and sketched a pressure at the end of the match.

Finally, there are two rounds, Cuiabá beat Palmeiras 2-0 in the middle of Allianz Parque. The team scored a goal in each half and withstood the pressure from Palmeira throughout the game.

Cuiabá achieved other good results against teams well positioned in the table, such as draws against Bragantino and Fortaleza, and victories against Atlético-GO and Athletico-PR. The team is in 15th place, with 21 points.

the saints, who seeks his first victory at Arena Pantanal, faces Cuiabá this Saturday, at 9 pm (GMT). The game is valid for the last round of the first round of Brasileirão.

