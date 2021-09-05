Osaka wins support from former tennis players after announcing a break in sport | sneakers

After announcing a break from tennis during a US Open press conference this past Friday, Japan’s Naomi Osaka received messages of support from former tennis players about her decision after her third-round loss to 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez. years old.

– Take all the time you need to recover, rest and heal, Naomi! Sending love and support! – wrote 12-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King on her Twitter account this Saturday.

A former world number one and 6-time Grand Slam champion, Boris Becker agreed with retired tennis player James Blake’s message in a quote retweet. The message had words of encouragement for the 2018 US Open champion.

– Please do what’s best for you. We want to see your extraordinary sneaker again, but most importantly, we want to see you happy,” Blake’s message read.

The 23-year-old started a new conversation about mental health in professional sport after she dropped out of the French Open amid a public dispute over mandatory Grand Slam press conferences, saying they had greatly affected her well-being. be mental.

1 of 2 Naomi Osaka after loss to Canadian Leylah Fernandez at Us Open 2021 — Photo: TPN/Getty Images Naomi Osaka after loss to Canadian Leylah Fernandez at Us Open 2021 — Photo: TPN/Getty Images

– I’m at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want and I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis game. I think I’ll stop playing for a while – said the Japanese, who has become a symbol of the struggle for mental health care, in sport and beyond.

Osaka left Roland Garros this year after raising the issue of his difficulty in participating in the mandatory press conferences. At the time, she said she was going through long periods of depression, which began after her US Open title in 2018. Nor did she play Wimbledon in the aftermath.

She returned at the Tokyo Olympics, when she had the honor of lighting the pyre at the Opening Ceremony. But it was eliminated in the third round of the tournament, for the Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

– I feel that for me, recently, when I win, I don’t feel happy. I feel one more relief. And when I lose, I feel really sad. I don’t think this is normal – concluded Osaka, current number three in the world.

2 of 2 Naomi Osaka gets emotional at press conference — Photo: Reproduction Naomi Osaka gets emotional at press conference — Photo: Reproduction

Remember the post where Naomi Osaka gives up Roland Garros

“Hello everyone. This is a situation that I never imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago. focus on tennis in Paris. I never wanted to be a distraction and I confess that the timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer.

More importantly, I would never trivialize ‘mental health’ or use the term lightly. The truth is, I’ve been suffering from long bouts of depression since the 2018 US Open and I have a hard time dealing with it.

Everyone who knows me knows I’m an introvert, and anyone who’s seen me at a tournament will notice that I often wear headphones. It helps me deal with anxiety.

Tennis journalists have always been polite to me (and I’d like to apologize to all the nice journalists I may have hurt), but I’m not a natural public speaker and I feel a lot of anxiety before speaking to the world press. I get really nervous and I find it stressful to always try to engage and give the best answers I can.

So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious. So I thought the best way to take care of myself would be not to attend press conferences. I announced this in advance because I believe the rules are partly dated and I wanted to draw attention to that.

I privately wrote my apology to the tournament organization and said that I would like to talk to them after the tournament as slams are intense.