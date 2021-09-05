“Our lady”, says the resident when she understands how much she will pay for electricity with a new rate – Cities

Andreza Barros explains that he has been trying to save to reduce the amount on the account. (Photo: Paulo Francis)

New tariff flag created by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) came into force this month, giving scare to those who fit the criteria. Replacing the previous flag, the new rate will apply an extra value for the consumption of every 100 kWh.

Retired, 76-year-old Andreza Barros explains that he was unaware of the news and, upon understanding the calculation, said that the economy has become impossible. “Our Lady. It had increased before. I take care of related things, but even so the value is high”, he explains.

The new tariff flag replaces the red level 2 flag, which had already been readjusted and applied R$ 9.49. Now, the value of the tariff is R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh consumed. For example, Andreza explained that his account registered 203 kWh during the last month and, therefore, if the value is repeated on the next invoice, he will pay the total amount plus R$ 28.40 of the new fee.

“Consumption” field must be observed to verify the basis on which the new tariff is to be calculated. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

In another case, with the bill registering 362 kWh of consumption, the extra fee triples due to the kWh, increasing the bill by R$ 42.60. To be able to calculate the value of the new tariff, the consumer must observe the amount of kWh indicated on the invoice.

With fares increasing, Andreza explained that, knowing the need for new planning, he doesn’t know what to do. It was already quite expensive, but it gets worse. Here at home I’ve done everything, all that’s left is to reduce the amount of laundry done in the machine”, he said.

The new value continues until April 30, 2021, 49.6% above the R$ 9.49 charged until last month. According to Aneel, the Brazilian energy tariff is around R$60. With the tariff, the value should rise to R$74.20.