Out of shape? Criticized for alleged overweight, Neymar posts photos and quips: ‘Hey’

Returning after vacation, Neymar is still looking for his best physical condition. Visibly out of rhythm against Chile, last Thursday, the Brazilian ace received a flood of criticism for supposedly being overweight. On the web, fans also didn’t forgive the number 10 of the Brazilian team. In view of the charges, Neymar posted a sequence of photos showing the current physical size.

+ See all the results of the South American Qualifiers!

This Thursday, the forward of the PSG took advantage of the last training session before facing the Argentina to mock the criticisms received for an alleged overweight. On Instagram, he posted the following caption: ‘Ué’.

After the Brazilian victory over Chile, Neymar had already published an answer on the subject. In a humorous tone, the shirt 10 “blamed” the size of the uniform used.

The Canadian team’s physical trainer, Fábio Mahseredjian, spoke about the recent return to the season in France and ruled out that the shirt 10 is out of shape.

– He did a pre-season in his team PSG and post-pre-season he only played 63, 64 minutes, if I’m not mistaken. It’s just a few minutes for us to charge him for his best performance. It will evolve! – he said.