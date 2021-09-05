Outlaw, Pocket Narist trucker returns to defy Supreme

BRASÍLIA — Truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, better known as Zé Trovão, recorded a video provoking Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in which he “invites” the magistrate to arrest him on Avenida Paulista during the demonstration of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) scheduled for next Tuesday.

— I’m going to invite you Alexandre de Moraes. How about you come to Paulista on September 7 and arrest me? I’ll be there for you,” said Zé Trovão in a video published this Saturday.

Suspected of articulating an undemocratic act on September 7, the truck driver was wanted by the Federal Police after the Attorney General’s Office asked for his arrest.

— The PF has so far not complied with the warrant issued against me, because the illegal order is not complied with — affirmed the truck driver.

The measure was authorized by the STF minister. Zé Trovão had already been the target of a search and seizure carried out last month under suspicion of being one of the organizers of the anti-democratic act.





According to the Constitution, “the action of armed groups, both civilian and military, against the constitutional order and the democratic State is a non-bailable and imprescriptible crime”. Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 06/28/2020 Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro often ask for military intervention in acts in favor of the President Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 In June 2020, pocket members took several banners asking for intervention in Brasília Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 The protesters took to the streets two months after the STF opened an inquiry to investigate the organization and financing of anti-democratic acts Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo 28/06/2020 The president flew by helicopter over a pro-government act in Brasília, also marked by requests for military intervention, in May 2021 Photo: Agência O Globo 01/05/2021 In April 2020, Bolsonaro even spoke in protest in front of an army barracks in Brasília, where protesters were calling for military intervention, the closing of Congress and the STF Photo: PEDRO LADEIRA 19/04/2020 / PEDRO LADEIRA In the photo, a protester participates in a pro-Bolsonaro act, in Copacabana 01/08/2021 Photo: Brenno Carvalho / Agência O Globo Pro-Bolsonaro protesters protest the Supreme and its ministers. In the photo, protest at AV. Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: André Horta / Agência O Globo PTB president Roberto Jefferson, imprisoned for attacks on democratic institutions, took part in a pro-Bolsonaro act in Brasília, which called for the release of guns in the country Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo 09/07/2020 At a demonstration in Vila Militar, in Deodoro, Rio, pocket members asked for the return of the AI-5 Photo: Cléber Júnior / Agência O Globo 19-04-2020 The ministers of the Supreme Court are also often targeted by protesters Photo: Cléber Júnior / Agência O Globo 9-04-2020

The truck driver also said that, if Alexandre de Moraes wants to, “he can take the floor” if he goes to the demonstration on Avenida Paulista to arrest him.

Despite having been banned from using social media, Zé Trovão and blogger Wellington Macedo participated in a video transmission made by pocket blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio. As O GLOBO showed in the video, Zé Trovão continued to incite acts against the Supreme Court. Because they were investigated at the inquest, they were prohibited from maintaining contact.

Even with the arrest voice issued against him, the truck driver still participated in a live broadcast this Friday night alongside pastor Jane Silva and Renato Gomes. On the live, Zé Trovão said that “on September 7th Brazil will stop”.