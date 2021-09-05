Outlaw, Pocket Narist trucker returns to defy Supreme

BRASÍLIA — Truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, better known as Zé Trovão, recorded a video provoking Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in which he “invites” the magistrate to arrest him on Avenida Paulista during the demonstration of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) scheduled for next Tuesday.
— I’m going to invite you Alexandre de Moraes. How about you come to Paulista on September 7 and arrest me? I’ll be there for you,” said Zé Trovão in a video published this Saturday.
Suspected of articulating an undemocratic act on September 7, the truck driver was wanted by the Federal Police after the Attorney General’s Office asked for his arrest.
— The PF has so far not complied with the warrant issued against me, because the illegal order is not complied with — affirmed the truck driver.
The measure was authorized by the STF minister. Zé Trovão had already been the target of a search and seizure carried out last month under suspicion of being one of the organizers of the anti-democratic act.
The truck driver also said that, if Alexandre de Moraes wants to, “he can take the floor” if he goes to the demonstration on Avenida Paulista to arrest him.
Despite having been banned from using social media, Zé Trovão and blogger Wellington Macedo participated in a video transmission made by pocket blogger Oswaldo Eustáquio. As O GLOBO showed in the video, Zé Trovão continued to incite acts against the Supreme Court. Because they were investigated at the inquest, they were prohibited from maintaining contact.
Even with the arrest voice issued against him, the truck driver still participated in a live broadcast this Friday night alongside pastor Jane Silva and Renato Gomes. On the live, Zé Trovão said that “on September 7th Brazil will stop”.