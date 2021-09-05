Palmeiras thrashes Internacional and is in the final of the Women’s Brazilian Championship – 05/09/2021

Palmeiras is in the final of the A1 Brazilian Women’s Championship for the first time. At Allianz Parque, the team from São Paulo beat Internacional this Sunday morning by 4-1. Chú scored twice, and Maria Alves and Katrine did the other two. Mileninha was responsible for scoring the Colorado goal of honor.

It is worth remembering that the advantage was already alviverde after the 1-0 victory in the first leg, in Beira-Rio. Now, the Palestinians await the winning team of the second semifinal. Also this Sunday, at 8 pm, Corinthians receives Ferroviário at Arena Barueri and has one foot in the decision. In the first leg, the team won at Fonte Luminosa by 3-1 and now they can even lose by a goal difference.

Chu again scores in the decision

Author of a great goal in the first leg, striker Chú once again stood out with another goal. Inter started the match well and looked for the first submissions, but it was the alviverde team that surprised them by coming out ahead. In the first arrival, Chú received from Júlia Bianchi inside the area and touched the exit of the goalkeeper Vivi. 1 to 0 Palm trees. Needing to turn around to at least take the decision to penalties, Inter felt the goal suffered in the beginning and took a long time to find themselves in the match. It was only in the last 15 minutes of the final stage that the match became more balanced, with good chances for both sides.

Inter draws the game, but has defender expelled

Coach Maurício Salgado made two changes for the second half and saw the changes take effect. Deputy top scorer of the team, Mileninha took the field and was presented with a spectacular pass from Shasha inside the area. The striker touched Jully’s exit and gave Inter the boost they needed. The problem was that, four minutes later, defender Sorriso stopped the Palestinian counterattack and received a direct red. Cold water bath for the coloradas who were left with one less with still more than half an hour to play.

Palm trees take off and stamp a vacancy with a rout

Despite not having scored, defensive midfielder Júlia Bianchi was one of the biggest highlights in the game. Impeccable in the passes, practically all the creations of Palmeiras passed by the player’s feet. No wonder Júlia took part in the second Palestinian goal. Captain Agustina stretched the long ball on the right side of the field, Julia cleared the play and crossed into the area. In the rebound of goalkeeper Vivi, the ball was clean for Maria Alves to replace Verdão in front.

Technically superior and with one more play, there was still time for Palmeiras to build a rout at Allianz. Shortly after the second goal, Maria Alves tightened the mark, stole the ball and presented Chu. To close the account, Ottilia left the bank, shot down the left and was penalized. Katrine converted the charge and closed the account for the semifinal. 4 to 1 final score.

4×1 INTERNATIONAL PALM TREES

Reason: Semifinal of the Brazilian Women A1 (Return Game)

Date/Time: 05/09/2021, at 11 am (GMT)

Local: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Arbitrator: Charly Wendy Straub Deretti (SC)

Assistants: Gizeli Casaril (SC) and Deise Genoefa Bellaver (SC)

VAR: Regildenia de Holanda Moura (SP)

GOALS: Chu, 6’1ºT (1-0); Mileninha, 13’2ºT (1-1); Maria Alves, 23’2ºT (2-1); Chu, 30’2ºT (3-1); Katrine, 37’2ºT (4-1)

Yellow cards: Carol Baiana (PAL), Isa Haas (INT)

Red card: Smile (INT).

PALM TREES: Jully; Agustina, Thais and Camilinha (Rafa Andrade); Bruna Calderán, Júlia Bianchi (Tainara), Duda Santos (Dandara), Carol Baiana and Katrine; Maria Alves and Chu (Ottilia). Technician: Ricardo Belli.

INTERNATIONAL: I lived; Leidi, Bruna Benites, Sorriso and Ariane Cabrera (Thessa); Isa Haas, Ximena (Mileninha), Mariana Pires (Fabi Simões) and Djeni; Wendy (Maranhão) and Shasha (Duda Flores). Technician: Mauritius Salgado.