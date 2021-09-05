Palmeiras x Internacional: see where to watch and Brazilian Women’s semifinal lineups | Brazilian female

palm trees and Internacional play this Sunday, at 11am, the return game worth a spot in the grand final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. The first leg of the semifinal took place at Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, with a 1-0 victory for team alviverde.

After the victory in the first leg, Palestrinas are closer to reaching the final of the Brasileirão for the first time, taking a step forward in last year’s feats, when they fell in the semifinals. For this, they have the advantage of a draw in the return game precisely because they won by the minimum difference in the first leg.

A place in the final would also be unprecedented for Gurias Coloradas, who are in the semi for the first time. The team from Rio Grande do Sul eliminated São Paulo in the quarterfinals after having lost the first leg at home and is now trying to repeat history to advance to the decision.

With the best campaign in the sum of the stages so far, Palmeiras has the right to make the second match at home. It’s the only advantage. In case of two draws, regardless of the scores, or equality in the balance if there is a victory for each side, the definition of the place for the final takes place on penalties.

The other semifinal, between Corinthians and Ferroviária, started on Sunday, when Corinthians won 3-1, in Araraquara. The team can now lose by up to one goal difference in this one to seal the spot.

Streaming: SporTV for all of Brazil, with narration by Renata Silveira and comments by Renata Mendonça, PC Vasconcellos and Salvio Spinola.

Palmeiras has a heavy shortage for the match, as attacking midfielder Ary Borges is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards. Duda Santos and Rafa Andrade appear in the fight for the vacancy, and the decision must depend on the scheme set up by coach Ricardo Belli, with one or two defensive midfielders.

With that, the probable Palmeiras team has Jully; Agustina, Thais and Tainara; Bruna Calderán and Camilinha; Júlia Bianchi, Duda Santos (Rafa Andrade) and Katrine; Maria Alves and Carol Baiana.

On the Internacional side, the main doubts are also important and are up to midfielder Shasha and forward Fabi Simões. Key pieces in the colorada team, the two were replaced at the end of the first half of the first leg, underwent treatment throughout the week and would be evaluated daily to see if they would be able to play.

Inter’s probable team has Vivi, Leidi, Bruna Benites, Sorriso and Ari; Isa Haas, Djeni, Mariana Pires and Mileninha (Shasha); Wendy (Fabi Simões) and Rafa Travalão.