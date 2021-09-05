Paralympics: Brazil bids farewell to Tokyo with 22 gold medals

The Paralympic Games say goodbye to Tokyo this Sunday (5). In the Japanese capital, Brazil made history by getting its highest number of golds (22), equaling the Rio-2016 podium record (72) and also the best placing in history (London-2012), with seventh place in the table. of medals.

The country also says goodbye on the land of the rising sun to the greatest idol of its history, Daniel Dias, who with three third places obtained, totaled an incredible 27 laurels in his career. As a tribute, the swimmer was a standard bearer at the closing ceremony.

new brazilian stars

Brazil saw the birth of new stars at the Paralympic Games, the main one being Maria Carolina Santiago, the country’s biggest medalist in the competition, with three gold, one silver and one bronze in swimming. She was in seventh place among the Paralympics multimedallists. The record holder was Ukrainian swimmer Maksym Krypak, who took the podium seven times, five in the highest place, once in second place and once in third.

But with so many medals won, Maria Carolina Santiago did not shine alone. In swimming alone, she had the company of Gabriel Geraldo (two gold and one silver), Gabriel Bandeira (one gold, two silver and one bronze), Wendell Belarmino (one gold, one silver and one bronze) and Talisson Glock (one gold and two bronzes).

In athletics, Yeltsin Jacques placed two diamonds on his chest by winning the 1500 m and 500 m T11. Alessandro Rodrigo (one gold and one silver) and Petrúcio Ferreira (one gold and one bronze) were the other highlights. The modality, by the way, was the one that won the most medals for Brazil. In all, there were 28 (eight gold, nine silver and 11 bronze), five more than swimming, which had eight gold, five silver and ten bronze.

Highlight in team sports

The sum of athletics and swimming gives 51 medals, 70.8% of the podiums won by Brazil, which, however, was also decorated in bocce (2), canoeing (3), horseback riding (1), in soccer. 5 (1), in goalball (1), in judo (3), in weightlifting (1), in rowing (1), in sitting volleyball (1), in table tennis (3), in taekwondo (3) and in fencing (1).

Brazil climbed the podium in 14 different sports, highlighting the rookie taekwondo, which started working for the Brazilian Confederation (CBTKD) only in 2017 and managed to finish ahead of all countries in the medals table with one gold, one silver and a bronze.

Once again, strength was shown in team sports. Brazil was five-time champion in 5-a-side football, won its first gold in goalball and the second bronze in a row in seated volleyball.

For all that, the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo-2020 will be special. It was the best campaign in Brazil with victories and stories inside and outside the competition venues that will remain forever in the memory.