Paraná players take time to take the field as a protest for back wages in Serie C | parana club

Paraná Clube is going through turbulent times and among the problems faced are delayed salaries. To protest against the amounts not received, the Tricolor players took longer than usual to enter the field in the game against Criciúma, for the 15th round of Series C. The match, which takes place in Vila Capanema, this Saturday, should have start at 19:00, but the referee whistled the start of the game nine minutes late.