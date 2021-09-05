PIX was used in 9 out of 10 transfers in the 1st semester – News

At transfers via PIX exceeded those made by TEDs in the first half of 2021, according to statistics made by the Central Bank.

While transactions by PIX totaled 2.3 billion, those by TED totaled 209.84 million, that is, they were almost 1,000% higher than the TEDs carried out in the period.

On the other hand, when it comes to values, volumes made via TED continue to surpass those made by PIX.

In the first half of the year, transfers made by TED totaled BRL 13.03 trillion, while those made by PIX BRL 1.50 trillion.

Which is?



Pix is ​​a payment system equivalent to a TED or Doc.

The main difference is that transfers are completed in a maximum of ten seconds and are available daily, 24 hours, including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Users are identified using previously registered keys, which can be a cell phone number, social security number, e-mail or random combination, in the case of individuals.

New features

The Central Bank announced this Thursday (2) that the users who have bank account and PIX registered users will be able to carry out two new services with the modality: PIX saque and PIX exchange.

The account holder can withdraw up to R$500 during the day and up to R$100 at night (from 8 pm to 6 am). Services will be available from November 29th.

The use of the service will be completely free for the individual end customer for up to eight operations per month.

The following services may be offered: commercial establishments such as bakeries, supermarkets, among others; shared ATM networks; and PIX participants through their own ATMs.

To access cash resources, the customer simply needs to make a Pix to the withdrawal agent, in a dynamic similar to a normal Pix, by reading a QR Code shown to the customer or from the service provider’s application .

How will it be in practice?

Pix Cashout: In this transaction, the user arrives at the cashier and asks to make a withdrawal of R$ 100, for example, using his PIX key.

Pix Change: in this case, the user buys something at the establishment and asks for an additional amount in physical money in the transaction.

For example: the person buys a product for R$100, makes a Pix for R$200 and receives R$100 back in cash as a withdrawal from their account.

The new PIX functions will not be mandatory in commerce, even if the establishment already accepts PIX as a form of payment.

Those who join will receive between R$0.25 and R$0.95 per transaction. The value will depend on the negotiation with the establishment’s relationship institution.

