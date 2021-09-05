Pokémon freebies return in September

McDonald’s partnership with Pokémon is not over. In celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary, McDonald’s will feature Pokémon Trading Card Game as the theme of September’s Happy Meal Giveaways.

Apparently, the campaign arrives at franchise stores in Brazil next week, on September 9, with a differential: all gifts were produced in paper and cardboard. The price is not known yet, but everyone who buys the McLanche Feliz, a combo aimed at children, will be able to choose one of the gifts. They can also be purchased separately.

Freebies that will be available at McDonald’s in September!

Among the available items are:

Frame + Pokémon Trading Card Game : Frame with the image of Pikachu, in which consumers can place a photograph or one of the Trading Cards. They can come in two assorted drawing options, accompanied by four Pokémon Trading Cards;

: Frame with the image of Pikachu, in which consumers can place a photograph or one of the Trading Cards. They can come in two assorted drawing options, accompanied by four Pokémon Trading Cards; Card Case + Pokémon Trading Card Game : A box to assemble, in which consumers can store Trading Cards. It comes in eight assorted drawing options, accompanied by four Pokémon Trading Cards;

: A box to assemble, in which consumers can store Trading Cards. It comes in eight assorted drawing options, accompanied by four Pokémon Trading Cards; Scenery with stickers + Pokémon Trading Card Game : Double-sided backdrop accompanied by a sheet of stickers, so that consumers can create the scenario they want. It can come in two assorted design options, accompanied by four Pokémon Trading Cards;

: Double-sided backdrop accompanied by a sheet of stickers, so that consumers can create the scenario they want. It can come in two assorted design options, accompanied by four Pokémon Trading Cards; Stickers + Pokémon Trading Card Game: Four sticker boards with the main characters. It comes in eight different design options, all accompanied by four Pokémon Trading Cards.

Image: McDonald’s and Pokémon 25 years old

The limited promotion celebrating the 25th anniversary of the franchise also took place in the United States, and it was successful — perhaps too much.

The celebration of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon has already taken place in the United States, and it was a huge success – however I don’t know if we can say the same for children. It turns out that collectors lined up at the restaurants to buy the gifts, and as there is no limit, they quickly ran out of stock in the stores.

So-called ‘scalper’s are known to buy items like this – the same thing has happened before, with the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, for example – and resell for a much higher value than the value of launch or the value for which they were acquired.

McDonald’s hasn’t commented on the matter and hasn’t said if it would do anything, like set a limit to prevent the same person from buying too many cards – or all of them.

