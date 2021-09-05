Pollution drops dramatically with covid-19 feedlots

Photo: Sky with much less pollution and Beijing, China – Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Center/WMO

Travel restrictions and confinements caused by Covid-19 led to a “dramatic drop in air pollutant emissions in 2020, mainly in urban areas”.

The data are in a report released this Friday by the World Meteorological Organization, OMM. According to the agency, many cities started to have “blue skies instead of clouds of dust”.

South American reductions

But the reduction in pollutants has not been uniform across regions of the world. The “Air and Climate Quality Bulletin” is the first of its kind issued by the OMM and shows “an intimate connection between air quality and climate change”.

The study shows that Man-made pollutant emissions decreased with the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic. There was a drop of up to 70% in nitrogen dioxide emissions and up to 40% in the concentrations of PM2.5, which are small particles.

According to the OMM, the concentrations of ozone in the air varied widely between regions. In Europe, for example, the increase was very small, but in South America, ozone concentrations rose 30%.

fires

On the other hand, all regions of the world had declining emissions of carbon monoxide, CO, being the biggest fall, of 40%, registered in South America.

OMM also highlights that the climate change caused a “unprecedented volume of dust and sand storms, besides fires that affected the quality of the air”.

This trend continues to be seen this year, with major fires in North America, Europe and Siberia”, for example.

Importance of Public Policies

The secretary general of the WMO declared that “a pandemic cannot replace sustainable actions to combat air pollutants and climate change.”

Petteri Taalas advocated “a coherent and integrated climate and air policy based on observations and science.” WMO reveals that the impacts of air pollution caused 4.5 million deaths in 2019.

The OMM bulletin is being published on the eve of the International Day for Clean Air and Blue Skies, celebrated on September 7th