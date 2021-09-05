Producer says other MCU heroes were cut from the movie

They were in early drafts of the script!

After a long wait, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings is finally here, introducing a new hero to the MCU. According to producer Jonathan Schwartz, however, originally he wouldn’t be smitten on his journey and other characters like Ant Man and the Wasp would appear in the movie.

Shang-Chi’s focus is on introducing the new character, which is why there are no guest appearances from other heroes in the project. But that wasn’t always the plan, especially when part of the story takes place in San Francisco, scenario of the movies of the Ant Man and the Wasp.

When asked about the matter, the producer Jonathan Schwartz talked about it in a new interview with The Direct, revealing that drafts of the script included other MCU characters, but that they were cut in later versions:

“We talked about other characters that could make sense [em estar no filme], both in San Francisco and elsewhere, so there were different versions of the script in which other heroes appeared,” he said. “I think there’s always something to add and remove [no roteiro]. But, you know, the script evolved over time to become what it is, and in the end the movie was supposed to tell Shang’s story, so I think we were happy with the version that ended up in theaters.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a script of David Callaham, Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung. The film opened in theaters on the day September 2nd.

