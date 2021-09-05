PS4 and Xbox One Games with up to 85% off

As is already a tradition in IGN Brazil, we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games at great discounts this week, which reach 90% and can be even higher if you are a subscriber to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.
Among the games on sale on PS4, the attention is drawn to Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition, available from R$229.90 to R$45.98. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate stands out, from R$309 to R$77.25. Check out more discounts:
10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:
- It Takes Two PS4 and PS5: R$ 149.17
- At Man’s Sky: R$149.95
- Overcooked 2: BRL 42.33
- Resident Evil 2: BRL 79.80
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition: R$45.98
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition: R$ 74.97
- GTA V Premium Edition: BRL 79.95
- Red Dead Redemption 2: BRL 102.04
- The Outer Worlds – R$ 98.96
- Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Years: R$ 29.90
10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: R$139.95
- Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate: R$ 77.25
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror: R$ 7.35
- Assetto Corsa Competizione: R$ 40.98
- Stranded Deep: BRL 37.47
- Prototype: BRL 21.90
- Overwatch Legendary Edition: R$ 73.40
- ARK Survival Evolved: BRL 37.10
- Limbo: BRL 4.75
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: R$ 75.00
