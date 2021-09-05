PS4 and Xbox One Games with up to 85% off

As is already a tradition in IGN Brazil, we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games at great discounts this week, which reach 90% and can be even higher if you are a subscriber to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.

Among the games on sale on PS4, the attention is drawn to Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition, available from R$229.90 to R$45.98. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate stands out, from R$309 to R$77.25. Check out more discounts:

10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:

It Takes Two PS4 and PS5: R$ 149.17

At Man’s Sky: R$149.95

Overcooked 2: BRL 42.33

Resident Evil 2: BRL 79.80

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition: R$45.98

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition: R$ 74.97

GTA V Premium Edition: BRL 79.95

Red Dead Redemption 2: BRL 102.04

The Outer Worlds – R$ 98.96

Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Years: R$ 29.90

10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: R$139.95

Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate: R$ 77.25

Outlast: Bundle of Terror: R$ 7.35

Assetto Corsa Competizione: R$ 40.98

Stranded Deep: BRL 37.47

Prototype: BRL 21.90

Overwatch Legendary Edition: R$ 73.40

ARK Survival Evolved: BRL 37.10

Limbo: BRL 4.75

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: R$ 75.00

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our Facebook pages, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Matheus Bianezzi at the Twitter and Instagram.