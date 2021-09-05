PS4 and Xbox One Games with up to 85% off

As is already a tradition in IGN Brazil, we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games at great discounts this week, which reach 90% and can be even higher if you are a subscriber to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.

Among the games on sale on PS4, the attention is drawn to Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition, available from R$229.90 to R$45.98. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate stands out, from R$309 to R$77.25. Check out more discounts:

10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:

  • It Takes Two PS4 and PS5: R$ 149.17
  • At Man’s Sky: R$149.95
  • Overcooked 2: BRL 42.33
  • Resident Evil 2: BRL 79.80
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition: R$45.98
  • Injustice 2 Legendary Edition: R$ 74.97
  • GTA V Premium Edition: BRL 79.95
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: BRL 102.04
  • The Outer Worlds – R$ 98.96
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Years: R$ 29.90

10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:

  • Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: R$139.95
  • Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate: R$ 77.25
  • Outlast: Bundle of Terror: R$ 7.35
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione: R$ 40.98
  • Stranded Deep: BRL 37.47
  • Prototype: BRL 21.90
  • Overwatch Legendary Edition: R$ 73.40
  • ARK Survival Evolved: BRL 37.10
  • Limbo: BRL 4.75
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: R$ 75.00

