Public will be able to return to the stadium from September 15th in Rio de Janeiro

Mayor of Rio Janeiro signals that she will be able to release about 35% of the public for football matches from September 15th

The carioca fans may be about to return to the stadiums. The City of Rio de Janeiro has signaled that it will release the public from September 15th in a trial period. In the beginning it will be 35% and after 50% of capacity. Mayor Eduardo Paes is expected to publish the decision in the Official Gazette next week.

If that date is valid, the first team that will be able to receive the fans at the stadium will be Flamengo, in Maracanã, against Grêmio, for the second game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The public will have to present proof of vaccination and testing.

Público will be able to return to the stadium from September 15th in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo: Getty Images)

Other teams from Rio de Janeiro such as Botafogo, Fluminense and Vasco will also be able to play with the public at the Nilton Santos, Maracanã and São Januário stadiums, respectively.

Flamengo on the field at Maracanã. (Photo: Getty Images)

Matches of the main clubs in Rio de Janeiro:

brazilian

9/19 – Flamengo x Grêmio

9/26 – Fluminense x Bragantino

Serie B

9/18 – Botafogo x Nautical

9/19 – Vasco x Cruzeiro

9/26 – Botafogo x Sampaio Corrêa

9/27 – Vasco x Goiás

Brazil’s Cup

15/9 – Flamengo x Guild

liberators

22/9 – Flamengo x Barcelona

*Globoesporte.com data