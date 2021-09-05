Quartet that left Barcelona detonated Koeman with criticism of the work, style of few words and lack of respect

O Barcelona goes through a period of technical reformulation and has as one of the ‘commanders’ of this new process the technician Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman has given the final word on who stays and who leaves the Catalan team and, apparently, the departures have not been the friendliest.

Laliga has live broadcast by ESPN on Star+. For more information and sign up, Click here.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to diary information AT, from Spain, the Dutch coach caused a strong malaise in four names who recently left Barcelona. They are: Luis Suárez, Junior Firpo, Emerson Royal and Miralem Pjanic.

The case of Luis Suárez was one of the most emblematic, as the Dutchman and the Culé board decided not to renew with the Uruguayan and let him go to the arch-rivals Madrid’s athletic. Regarded as ‘old’ and ‘unfit’ to lead an attack, Suárez was a key player in the campaign that gave the Colchoneros the title of LaLiga last season.

Other names mentioned above were also quite dissatisfied. Junior Firpo, currently at Leeds, said he ‘watched more study videos in two weeks than in every period he was at Barcelona’. There was also the situation involving the Brazilian full-back Emerson.

Called back after a loan period at Real Betis, the full-back was introduced, had a whole context presented to be used in the season, but a few days later, he was sold to tottenham without much explanation from the coach.

Pjanic was another one who did not spare the Dutch from criticism. Apparently out of Koeman’s plans, the midfielder said that the training days were over, and the coach hardly talked to him, didn’t tell him what the future prospects were, and didn’t respect him.

play 0:08 Brazilian seeks space in Koeman’s team; watch all LaLiga games on ESPN on Star+

The publication also points out how Koeman also had relationship problems in the Valence, in 2007. At the time, the coach did not have much prestige in the dressing room and seems to have accumulated bad relations with the most experienced of the team, such as Albelda, Cañizares, Angulo and Joaquín.