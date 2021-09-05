Rafael makes a counterproposal and Botafogo is close to an announcement

The negotiation involving Botafogo and Rafael is going full steam ahead and forecasts are optimistic for a hit. Officially, the 31-year-old wants to defend the club from his heart and, according to his colleague James Franklin, gave up 3 more advantageous proposals for Glorious. Behind the scenes, however, the club is cautious, as the current financial situation is extremely delicate.

Outside the elite of the Brazilian Championship, it is a reality that only worsens the situation with regard to television quotas. Last Friday (03), Botafogo sent Rafael a proposal for gloves (a prize for his signature) in an amount well below the R$ 1 million initially debated. The right-back responded asking for a small readjustment, but the differences are considered small, he informs Franklin.

With that, there is the expectation that Botafogo will close the hiring of the full-back, free in the market after leaving İstanbul Başakşehir, from Turkey. Rafael has in hand the offer of two years of contract in General Severiano and would already come to Serie B, in which the club occupies fourth place in the classification.

According to the colleague Wellington Arruda, the board of Alvinegra is thinking of using the image of the athlete, who defended Manchester United from Alex Ferguson and Lyon, to leverage the program of partner-fans.

According to Arruda, there is the idea behind the scenes that Rafael wears the so important and iconic shirt 7 – which is the name of the club’s new fan partner plan, launched in 2021. The numbering has been vacant since the beginning of the season. On social networks, the athlete provoked even more euphoria with the following message: “It’s happening”.