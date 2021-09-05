Räikkönen is fourth driver to lose F1 GP by positive Covid-19 test

Kimi Räikkönen will be low at the Dutch F1 GP this weekend. This Saturday (4), Alfa Romeo announced that the Finn tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to be replaced by Robert Kubica in the rest of the activities.

The 2007 champion had tested negative at the start of the stage in Zandvoort. He even participated in the two free practice sessions held on Friday, ending the day with the xx best time on the table.

However, in a new test carried out on Saturday, the pilot ended up testing positive for the new coronavirus, being left out of the rest of the sessions and race. With that, the Polish is the one who takes the post of Kimi for classification and GP.

It turns out Räikkönen is the fourth competitor in the F1 squad who has been out of a race for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic – but he is the first to miss a stage in the 2021 season.

The first case happened at the beginning of the calendar of the last championship. Sergio Pérez tested positive at the weekend in England, making room for Nico Hülkenberg to race in the two races held at Silverstone.

A few steps later, it was Lance Stroll’s turn to get sick. It turns out that the Canadian from then Racing Point did not feel well for the race, but without revealing that he had a coronavirus – confirmation came days later. Once again it was the German who took responsibility for running.

At the end of the year, then, the surprise that Lewis Hamilton had tested positive for Covid-19. The Englishman from Mercedes revealed that he had contracted the virus and could not race the penultimate stage of the season, the Sakhir GP, and who took over his car was George Russell. At Williams, Jack Aitken was the one who raced in Bahrain.

Other F1 competitors also tested positive for the new coronavirus, but all were on vacation and did not see their activities affected. Some examples were Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc.