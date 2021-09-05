Rapper, who implanted 124.5 million reais diamond on his forehead, says the stone was pulled out by fans at a concert – Monet

+



Rapper Lil Uzi Vert with the diamond implanted on his forehead (Photo: Instagram)

Let’s say the forehead isn’t the safest place to “keep” a 124.5 million reais diamond, but that’s exactly what rapper Lil Uzi Vert did, which made him world famous. Another fact that brought the artist’s name to the headlines was reported by friend Grimes, singer and wife of billionaire Elon Musk, who delivered that the hip hop star was investing heavily to be the first human owner of a planet.

know more

Lil Uzi Vert motivated one of the most bizarre stories from early 2021 (Photo: Reproduction)

But the unusual attitude of carrying a precious stone – literally – in the face, led Lil Uzi Vert to a panic situation. The rapper revealed that, in a performance at the Rolling Loud festival, he jumped from the stage into the crowd and had the diamond ripped from his forehead. Despite the scare – health and economic – the musician reassured, revealing that there were no serious injuries in the place where the jewel was housed and that his precious possession surprisingly returned to his hands.

know more

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert (Photo: Getty)

According to the rapper, the implant in the unusual location, which made him be compared to the hero of Marvel Visão, was made because he saved years to have it and chose the curious way to “keep it” because he was afraid of losing it. otherwise. And Lil Uzi reveals that he was aware that the stone was not definitively positioned and, depending on the way used, could be removed relatively easily.

know more

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Uzi had posted a bizarre message in February, which consisted of a photo in which the implant was covered in blood and the caption explained that it could die if the stone was not removed properly. He even removed the diamond, but later replaced it to perform at Rolling Loud.

know more