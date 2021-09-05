Rede D’Or (RDOR3) will pay R$2.128 billion in dividends and JCP

Business

THE Rede D’Or (RDOR3) approved this Friday (3) the distribution of R$168,922,454.10 in interest on equity (JCP) and R$1.96 billion in interim dividends.

The total amount to be distributed as JCP corresponds to just over R$ 0.085684 per action of Rede D’Or, without considering the withholding of income tax at the rate of 15%. In relation to the dividends, you investors will receive R$0.994190 per share.

O payment of JCP and dividends will take place on September 17th. Investors who will be eligible to receive compensation are those who hold shares in the company at the end of the September 9 trading session.

In a document filed at Securities Commission (CVM), the company explains that interest on equity is part of the mandatory dividends for the fiscal year of that year.

See too:

Rede D’Or reverses loss and has a profit of R$477.7 million in 2Q21

Rede D’Or reversed the loss of R$306.6 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020 and profited R$477.7 million in the same period this year.

In the period from April to June, Rede D’Or’s record for the highest quarterly sales in the history of Rede D’Or was renewed, with gross revenue reaching R$5.8 billion, an increase of 88.9% compared to the same period last year. In turn, net revenue totaled R$5.2 billion.

The company breaks down its revenue into two segments: ‘hospitals & other services’, and ‘oncology (infusions)’.

Hospitals & Other Services represented 92.4% of gross revenue in 2Q21, totaling R$5.4 billion in the period, 95.4% above the amount registered in 2Q20.

represented 92.4% of gross revenue in 2Q21, totaling R$5.4 billion in the period, 95.4% above the amount registered in 2Q20. Oncology (infusions) represented 7.6% of gross revenue in the quarter, reaching R$445.9 million in 2Q21; an increase of 34.4% over the same period of the previous year.

In the quarter, the cost of services provided totaled R$3.9 billion, an increase of 42.6% compared to 2Q20. In the accumulated result for the year, the cost of services rendered reached R$ 7.4 billion, an increase of 37.6% in relation to the same period of the previous year.

RDOR3 Quotation

THE Rede D’O actionr (RDOR3) closed today’s trading session with a drop of 0.70%, worth R$68.50.