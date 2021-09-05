Redmi 10 Prime is released, Galaxy M22 is on the way and more! #CTNews – Videos

➡️ 00:00 – Opening

➡️ 00:35 – Redmi 10 Prime launches with 90 Hz screen, MediaTek chip and 6,000 mAh battery – https://canalte.ch/c/p5lle

➡️ 01:29 – Galaxy M22 gains official website and will have 4 GB of RAM and 90 Hz screen – ➡️https://canalte.ch/c/p5lkg

➡️ 02:52 – WhatsApp earns official stickers from La Casa de Papel; see how to download –

https://canalte.ch/c/p5llt

➡️ 03:55 – Xiaomi and Apple lead smart accessories market – https://canalte.ch/c/p5lmz

➡️ 05:07 – Soon, the fashion will be to use clothes to recharge the cell phone – https://canalte.ch/c/p5lk6

➡️ 6:19 – Final messages

🔥 TO SAVE: OFFER GROUP ON WHATSAPP AND TELEGRAM 🔥

https://canaltechofertas.com.br

🚩 ON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/canaltechofertas/

x celebrates its 30th birthday — and it’s more popular than ever – https://canalte.ch/c/p5juw

❗❗ VOTE FOR CANALTECH ❗❗

➡️ iBest:

technology: https://canalte.ch/vote-ibest

news and journalism: https://canalte.ch/ibest-jornalismo

😁 DO YOU WANT TO HAVE A T-SHIRT LIKE OUR PRESENTERS? 👀

https://canalte.ch/netshoesgeek

🔊 PEDRO AND ADRIANO SAYING EVERYTHING THEY DON’T SHOW ON YOUTUBE 🔊

http://porta101.canalte.ch

🎧 DAILY PODCAST WITH THE MAIN TECHNOLOGY NEWS 🎧

http://podcast.canalte.ch

😍 SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNELS 👍

https://canalte.ch/assineyoutube

https://www.youtube.com/c/CanaltechNews

👉INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/canaltech/

👉FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/canaltech

👉TWITTER: https://twitter.com/canaltech

👉SITE: https://canaltech.com.br/

👉TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@canaltech