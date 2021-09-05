Redmi 10 Prime is released, Galaxy M22 is on the way and more! #CTNews – Videos

➡️ 00:00 – Opening
➡️ 00:35 – Redmi 10 Prime launches with 90 Hz screen, MediaTek chip and 6,000 mAh battery – https://canalte.ch/c/p5lle
➡️ 01:29 – Galaxy M22 gains official website and will have 4 GB of RAM and 90 Hz screen – ➡️https://canalte.ch/c/p5lkg
➡️ 02:52 – WhatsApp earns official stickers from La Casa de Papel; see how to download –
https://canalte.ch/c/p5llt
➡️ 03:55 – Xiaomi and Apple lead smart accessories market – https://canalte.ch/c/p5lmz
➡️ 05:07 – Soon, the fashion will be to use clothes to recharge the cell phone – https://canalte.ch/c/p5lk6
➡️ 6:19 – Final messages
