Renew or go to Argentina? Felipe Melo waits for conversation to define future at Palmeiras | palm trees

Felipe Melo has already been informed that the current board of Palmeiras will not renew his contract, valid until the end of December. But with presidential elections scheduled for November, the 30 shirt is still waiting for a conversation to start defining where it will act in 2022.

At 38 years of age, the midfielder reinforced that he wants to play for two more seasons. His dream is to continue in Verdão, but he was not part of the renewals of the current direction, as striker Willian, who signed for another year.

More news from Palmeiras:

+ Understand how Abel works the psychological part of the cast

+ Even in game uniform: squad face off at Allianz

1 of 2 Felipe Melo, midfielder of Palmeiras, at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Felipe Melo, midfielder of Palmeiras, at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Like Jailson, Felipe Melo is seen as a player whose cycle has ended by the current direction, headed by Maurício Galiotte.

But Leila Pereira, the only candidate confirmed so far in the next election, has already praised the midfielder and said that he would make a decision, if elected, supported by the technical committee.

– Felipe Melo is a great player. I respect and have a huge affection for the athlete. He always honored Palmeiras’ shirt, but all in good time. If I’m elected, the renewal I’ll talk to our technical committee, because it needs to be a technical decision. We will only decide after the elections – Leila told Capital Radio.

Abel Ferreira also publicly praised the athlete, captain for much of the season. Felipe, however, started to be used more often as a defender in 2021 and is now Luan’s reserve.

With 213 games for the club, he has played 32 games this season and is approaching another mark for Verdão: 100 appearances at Allianz Parque. At the moment there are 95, and he is the third in the ranking with the most games at Palmeiras’ home, behind only Willian (103) and Dudu (133).

While there is this uncertainty, the Argentine market is once again a theme in his career. Felipe Melo gave an interview this week to the TyC Sports channel and again addressed his admiration for Boca Juniors, which according to him prevents him from even accepting an invitation from River Plate, if there was one.

In addition to this relationship with Boca, Felipe Melo had Estudiantes’ doors opened by Juan Sebastian Veron, former Argentine player and first vice president of the club.

– Great Philip. Crack. If you don’t go to Palmeiras in December, we’ll be waiting for you in La Plata. Pincha’s shirt would suit you well – wrote Veron, after the interview with the Palmeirense.