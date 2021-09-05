Research suggests that Elon Musk created Bitcoin

A survey conducted by Finder suggested that 56% of Australians believe Elon Musk is the creator of Bitcoin.

However, although no one knows who the person or group behind the name Satoshi Nakamoto is, it is very likely that it is not Musk.

Is Elon Musk Satoshi Nakamoto?

The closest we can get between the two personalities is from a former SpaceX employee who, in 2017, posted a bold theory that Satoshi Nakamoto was probably Elon Musk, as he had a broad understanding of economics, cryptography and knowledge in several different areas.

A few hours after the rumor began to spread, the billionaire posted on his Twitter that the report was false.

“Is not true. A friend sent me a fraction of BTC a few years ago, but I don’t remember where it is.”

Not true. A friend felt me ​​part of a BTC a few years, but I don’t know where it is. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2017

Year that Elon Musk talked the most about Bitcoin was 2021

The billionaire CEO was once photographed holding a book on cryptocurrencies a few years ago, but seems to have made cryptocurrencies important only in 2021, when his electric car company, Tesla, bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and started play with the Dogecoin coin.

This year, Musk also demonstrated his lack of knowledge of cryptocurrency technology by suggesting that Doge, a meme coin, could be better than Bitcoin if it made simple changes to its protocol, like increasing the block size 10 times and decrease the time between blocks also by 10.

The problem with this thinking is that blocks validated by miners need to propagate to all other network participants. Therefore, such a change would bring more chaos than improvements, as it did with the stale blocks (blocks rejected due to delays, ie another block was accepted before).

Bitcoin is gaining more and more space on a global scale

A Finder poll, released last August, found that 35% of Australians believe Bitcoin will someday replace fiat currencies — among Generation Z, people born, on average, in the second half of the 1990s. by the beginning of 2010, this number rises to 52%.

Despite the optimism, only 9% of Australians have Bitcoin, according to the Finder, which did not specify amounts.

In the past, many people have tried to be Satoshi Nakamoto, but no one has been able to prove themselves to be the person behind this code name. This mystery stirs the imagination of investors in the cryptomarket, which is one of the practices of “doxing” very common.