Result of Quina 5650 today, Saturday (04/09/21)

The results of the Quina Contest 5650 this Saturday, September 4th, will be drawn from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). The prize for the bet that guesses the five tens is accumulated at R$3.9 million.

Quina 5650 Result

The numbers drawn in today’s Quina results were: 04-15-44-52-62.

Quina Prize Winners

In order to win a prize, bettors need to match between two and five dozen of the result of the Quina contest 5650 this Saturday. If more than one bet matches all five numbers, the main amount will be divided equally between the winners.

No band pays fixed prizes and the value is defined after proration among the winners.

What happens if no one wins? If there is no winner in any band, the lottery value accumulates for the next draw in the respective prize band.

To receive the prize, the lucky ones must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF, in addition to the winning ticket. According to Lotteries Caixa, prizes of up to R$1,903.98, winners can withdraw from accredited lottery houses.

Online betting prizes can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. The deadline to receive the prize is up to 90 calendar days counted from the drawing of the Quina 5650 result.

