Results of the Mega-Sena contest 2406 on Saturday (04/09/2021)

The result of the Mega-Sena on Saturday, contest 2406, on September 4th, will be drawn from 8pm and the prize is accumulated in R$34 million. The draw takes place today at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Results of Saturday’s Mega-Sena contest 2406

Check out today’s Mega-Sena result numbers:

Mega-Sena Winners

All results of Mega-Sena, and other modalities, can be consulted on our lottery page.

To win the jackpot and become the new millionaire, players must match the six dozen drawn. The chance of a person being able to guess the Mega-Sena result with a single bet is one in more than 50 million, according to Caixa.

Games registered with five or four numbers from the result of Saturday’s Mega-Sena contest 2406 also earn. The amounts are smaller and vary depending on the range and number of winners in each one.

How to receive the award? The lucky ones will have a period of 90 calendar days to redeem the amount at Caixa branches, presenting their ID, CPF and the winning ticket. Prizes of BRL 10,000 or more will be paid within a minimum period of two business days.

As for bets registered in Caixa’s electronic channels, the lucky ones have the option to transfer the amount to their Mercado Pago account. Values ​​lower than R$1,903.98, the winners of the Mega-Sena on Saturday can also withdraw from lottery stores, according to Caixa.

Read too: How to win at Mega-sena? and result of the Federal Lottery