Revealed! Plans for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral leak for 1st time

Queen Elizabeth II is the ultimate symbol of the British crown and the longest-running person in history. This Friday (3/9), detailed documents with the complete protocol of the 10 days of the monarch’s funeral were revealed. The operation was named London Bridge (London Bridge, in English), in reference to one of the main symbols of England.

At 95, the queen is in good health and about to turn 70 on the throne. The anticipation of the protocols of the ceremonies is a tradition of the monarchy. Prince Philip, for example, had left all wishes for the ceremony after his death on record.

According to the new document leaked by the Politico website, which had access to secret memos about the operation, the English government’s plans were urgently revised recently, taking into account the pandemic. It details everything that must take place from the hours following Elizabeth II’s death to the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Day D

The date of the Queen’s death will be known in Whitehall as “D-Day”. On this day, Prince Charles, first in line to the throne, is expected to deliver a speech to the nation on a live TV broadcast at 6pm.

The main page of the royal family’s website will become a black screen, confirming the Queen’s death, much like it occurred when Prince Philip passed away.

The prime minister, meanwhile, is expected to be the first member of the government to make a statement, after being briefed by the highest-ranking courtier at Buckingham Palace.

Ministers, politicians and high-ranking civil servants will receive a call and an e-mail with the words: “Dear Colleagues, It is with sadness that I am writing to inform you of the death of Her Majesty the Queen”. They will be instructed not to comment until the prime minister makes a statement.

The flags will be placed at half-mast within 10 minutes of the announcement and Members of Parliament will be expected to stand. At 6 pm, Parliament is to hold an audience with the new King Charles. The succession is codenamed Operation spring tide.

Schedule

At 10 am the day after the Queen’s death, Charles will be proclaimed a new king by the members of the Adhesion Council. A proclamation will be read at St. James Palace and on the Royal Exchange.

The Queen’s coffin will then be returned to Buckingham Palace. If she is not in London at the time of death, he will be received by the Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet.

On the third day after the announcement, Charles begins a UK tour to visit Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. At the first stop, he must attend a mass at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh. The next day, Charles heads to Northern Ireland for more religious events.

On the fifth day, there will be a procession between Buckingham Palace and Parliament, with a funeral service. After that, the public will be allowed to visit the Queen’s coffin.

In the days closest to the funeral, rehearsals for the procession will be held while Charles visits the Welsh Parliament.

Funeral

The funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on the tenth day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The entire UK is expected to pay tribute to her with two minutes of silence at midday. The date will be made official as the National Day of Mourning.

An official ceremony will be held at St. George’s Chapel, located at Windsor Castle, where the monarch will be buried in King George VI’s Memorial Chapel.

