Rger Guedes does self-analysis and rules out delay in Corinthians debut due to physical reasons

During the press conference that officially presented Róger Guedes, last Friday at CT Joaquim Grava, as a new player for Corinthians, the forward commented on his expectation of debuting for the new team. According to the athlete himself, his physical form should not delay this moment.

“Very high expectations of debuting soon, as I said in my first words here at Corinthians, I’m very happy, I feel at home and I can’t wait to be able to debut.“, said Guedes.

“I already had a conversation with Sylvinho, he asked how I am. Since the day I arrived, I’ve been feeling very good, I hadn’t played for almost eight months, but I was training every day with my personal Ramon there in Criciúma, so I’m fine. What was missing was to work with the ball inside the field, in training, so if he chooses me for ten minutes or 90, I’ll be willing to help on Tuesday,” he added.

Another subject that had already been discussed by the player during the live The 111th anniversary of Corinthians and which was resumed during this Friday’s press conference was his first professional goal, scored against Timão at the Neo Química Arena.

The year was 2014 and Criciúma, already relegated in the Brazilian Championship, visited the team alvinegra in Itaquera and was defeated by 2-1. Elias and Fábio Santos scored the Corinthians goals and Guedes, at the time just 16 years old, made it for the team Santa Catarina.

“When I arrived at Atlético-MG, Fábio Santos remembered that my first goal as a professional was against him here at the Arena. That moment is unique, my first goal as a professional, it was in my third game for Criciúma, I was very happy. And I hope now to be able to score many goals here for Corinthians as well. The stadium was full that day and every game here the fans support the 90 minutes, I can’t wait to feel that in favor now,” said the striker.

