Lawyer Luiz Gustavo da Cunha alongside Roberto Jefferson| Photo: Disclosure/PTB

After a decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, the national president of the PTB, Roberto Jefferson, was transferred to the Samaritano Hospital, in Barra da Tijuca, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro. He is under the care of the Federal Police. The information was released by CNN Brazil.

The 68-year-old former federal deputy was interned at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) that serves the Bangu 8 jail, where he was imprisoned. The transfer to the private hospital, according to the lawyer Luiz Gustavo Pereira da Cunha, took place around 22:00 on Saturday (4th).

Earlier, also on Saturday (04), Moraes authorized Jefferson to leave for medical treatment. The preventive detention of the former parliamentarian, however, is maintained.

The authorization of the STF minister provides for a series of precautionary measures. Among them: use of electronic ankle bracelets, prohibition of receiving visitors without authorization from the Court, with the exception of their family members; prohibition of access to or contact with investigated in inquiries about false news and ban on the use of social networks, nor through its assistance. Furthermore, Jefferson will not be able to grant interviews.