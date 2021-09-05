Santos may announce Fernando Diniz’s resignation in the coming hours

Coach Fernando Diniz should no longer be in charge of Santos. After the defeat by Cuiabá, this Saturday, by 2-1, the team completed six games without winning, including the Copa do Brasil, Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Sudamericana. The Fish board knows that the pressure will be great and may announce the departure of the coach in the coming hours.

According to a report by Diário do Peixe, the way the team has been playing and, mainly, the lack of alternatives to solve the problems on the field, weighed in favor of the option for the coach to leave. Recent decisions were also considered wrong and reflected in defeats.

The heavy score against Flamengo, on Sunday, when they were thrashed 4-0, made the board talk about a possible change, but it weighed the free time the team would have to train before catching Cuiabá, and the arrivals of the reinforcements.

As there was no evolution, the board will be able to communicate the departure of the coach this Sunday.

bad performance

Fernando Diniz was hired in May for Ariel Holan from Argentina. In his debut, he beat Boca Juniors, in the Copa Libertadores, and cheered the fans up.

Shortly thereafter, however, the bad results began to appear. Elimination in the Copa Libertadores, Sudamericana and the difficult situation in the Copa do Brasil brought criticism to the coach.

In addition, Santos is in 13th place in the Brasileirão with just 22 after 19 games, and can close the first round just one point ahead of the first team in the relegation zone.

Until the match against Cuiabá, the coach led Peixe in 27 games with 10 wins, 7 draws and 10 defeats.