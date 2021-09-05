Santos may have up to five news to face Bahia

Santos may have up to five news for the match against Bahia next Saturday, in Vila Belmiro, for the first round of the Brazilian Championship return.

Peixe hopes to have reinforcements Emiliano Velázquez and Diego Tardelli for the first time. The pair undergoes a physical reconditioning process. Velázquez, inclusive, must be regularized between Wednesday and Thursday. The name of the Uruguayan is not yet in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID).

There is also a small chance that Marino will return. The striker has not played since July 28, against Juazeirense. Shirt 11 is recovering from an injury to his left thigh, which resulted in a considerable bruise at the site.

Luiz Felipe is at the end of treatment against edema in his right thigh and can be available, as well as Madson, who was embezzled against Cuiabá due to “joint discomfort”.

Thus, Fernando Diniz should have four “reinforcements” and could have up to five with Marinho against Bahia. That’s if the coach is maintained… The pressure is high after six games without a win. Last Saturday, Santos lost to Cuiabá at Arena Pantanal.

Of the five reinforcements for the semester, only Léo Baptistão made his debut. Jandrei and Augusto did not leave the bank in Cuiabá.

