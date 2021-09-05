São Paulo ticket wins prize of R$ 500 thousand

This Saturday night, September 4th, a ticket from the capital of São Paulo won the prize of BRL 500 thousand Federal lottery contest 5594. The draw was held at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, and four other tickets were also awarded with the main amounts.

Result of Federal Lottery 5594

Check out the numbers of the five Federal Lottery 5594 tickets:

1st 069653 LOTTERIES NUGGET SAO PAULO-SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 044548 LOTO SHOPPING RECIFE PE BRL 27,000.00 3rd 043626 HOT PE LOTTERY BAURU/SP BRL 24,000.00 4th 082338 HALFELD STREET CHAMPION JUDGE OF FORA/MG BRL 19,000 5th 013754 LOTTERIES CORNER SAO JOAO DEL REI/MG BRL 18,329.00

How to receive the award?

Federal 5594 lottery prizes can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98 another option is to redeem at lottery outlets.

The deadline for receiving the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the draw. If the bettor does not withdraw the prize, the amount will be transferred to the National Treasury for application in the FIES (Finance for Financing Students in Higher Education).

next draw

The drawing for the Federal lottery contest 5595 is scheduled for Wednesday, September 8, starting at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time). Players are able to buy the contest ticket until at 6 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets or with street vendors.