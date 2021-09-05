São Paulo ticket wins prize of R$ 500 thousand

Federal lottery contest 5594
This Saturday night, September 4th, a ticket from the capital of São Paulo won the prize of BRL 500 thousand Federal lottery contest 5594. The draw was held at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, and four other tickets were also awarded with the main amounts.

Result of Federal Lottery 5594

Check out the numbers of the five Federal Lottery 5594 tickets:

1st069653LOTTERIES NUGGETSAO PAULO-SPBRL 500,000.00
2nd044548LOTO SHOPPINGRECIFE PEBRL 27,000.00
3rd043626HOT PE LOTTERYBAURU/SPBRL 24,000.00
4th082338HALFELD STREET CHAMPIONJUDGE OF FORA/MGBRL 19,000
5th013754LOTTERIES CORNERSAO JOAO DEL REI/MGBRL 18,329.00

How to receive the award?
Federal 5594 lottery prizes can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98 another option is to redeem at lottery outlets.

The deadline for receiving the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the draw. If the bettor does not withdraw the prize, the amount will be transferred to the National Treasury for application in the FIES (Finance for Financing Students in Higher Education).

next draw

The drawing for the Federal lottery contest 5595 is scheduled for Wednesday, September 8, starting at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time). Players are able to buy the contest ticket until at 6 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets or with street vendors.