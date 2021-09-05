Sarah Harding, former member of Girls Aloud, dies at 39 years old

Sarah Harding, a former member of Girls Aloud, died at age 39 of breast cancer. The news was shared on the singer’s official profile with a message from her mother, Marie.

“It is with deep regret that I am sharing the news today that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you have learned of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she struggled from diagnosis to the very last day. She left peacefully this morning.” , he wrote.

I would like to thank everyone for their lovely support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her struggle with this terrible disease—she was a shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered.

The singer, famous in the early 2000s for being one of the main vocalists of the British group Girls Aloud, announced the cancer in August of last year, revealing that the disease had already spread to other parts of his body.

In March 2021, she released her autobiography, “Hear Me Out”, explaining that she had decided to speak out about cancer to help others concerned about seeing a doctor, especially during the cancer pandemic. Covid-19.

“There was a lot of news about people who missed checkups during the covid lockdown, even though they were worried about something,” she said in the book.

Sarah also wrote that her doctor said she would not live the next Christmas.