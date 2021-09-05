Sarah Harding, from the group Girls Aloud, dies at 39 years old

The universe of British pop music is sad this Sunday (5th). Died, aged 39, the singer Sarah Harding, one of the five members of the British group Girls Aloud.

The information was disclosed by Sarah’s mother, at 10 am this Sunday, Brasília time, through the singer’s Instagram, with a beautiful message.

“It is with great sadness that today I am sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has unfortunately passed away. Many of you know about Sarah’s cancer and that she struggled heavily from her diagnosis until her last day. She passed away peacefully this morning.

I would like to thank everyone for their beautiful support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and gave her great strength and comfort in knowing she was loved.

I know she didn’t want to be remembered for her struggle with this terrible disease – she was a shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered.”

Sarah’s fight against cancer

In 2020, amidst the pandemic that still ravages the world, Sarah informed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which is already in an advanced stage. The singer underwent procedures of mastectomy, which is the complete removal of the breast, and chemotherapy in her battle against the disease.

Her diagnosis was made in early 2020 and was already spreading to other parts of her body.

Sarah Harding would turn 40 next November.

The Girls Aloud

British group Girls Aloud is considered one of the most successful girl bands in the UK. Formed in the Pop Stars program in 2002, the same program that, here in Brazil, formed Rouge.

In their 10 years of activity, Girls Aloud has conquered several records, including that of girlband with 20 consecutive singles in the Top 10 of the British chart.