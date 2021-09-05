satellite shows oil spill in Gulf of Mexico

Satellite images recorded an extensive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following the passage of Storm Ida. Aerial photos show kilometers of oil in the water about three kilometers south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana (USA).

Coast Guard spokesman Lt. John Edwards said the source of the spill is an undersea crude oil pipeline owned by Talos Energy. The company sent divers and vessels to try to contain and identify the source of the spill, but did not confirm responsibility.

“Talos will continue to work closely with the US Coast Guard and other state and federal agencies to identify the source of the release and coordinate a successful response,” the company said in a statement.

Last Thursday the US Environmental Protection Agency sent a surveillance aircraft to an area of ​​Louisiana where there were reports of oil spills at a refinery.

An aerial image shows the oil spill south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana Image: AP / Maxar

The passage of the storm wreaked havoc on the south and northeast coast of the United States.

Ida arrived off the coast of Louisiana on Monday (30) as a category 4 hurricane and with winds of up to 240km/h, but a few hours later was downgraded to category 1. The storm left New Orleans without electricity, which affected more than one million residents, according to the website PowerOutage.US. About 70,000 people also suffered from power shortages in the state of Mississippi.

More than 95% of the Gulf of Mexico’s oil production was affected, according to energy regulators in the country. Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), the largest privately owned crude oil terminal in the United States, halted deliveries before the storm hit, after forecasts indicated possible impacts on its operational areas. The Gulf provides about 17% of the country’s oil.

On Wednesday (1), the storm hit the states in the northeast of the country, mainly New York and New Jersey. More than 40 people died from flooding in the region.