Saúde anticipates the 2nd application of Pfizer’s immunizing agent; see how it will work

The City of Arapongas, through the Municipal Health Department, decided to anticipate the vaccination for the population that took the first dose (D1) of the Pfizer vaccine; between June 14th and July 10th, and that the second dose (D2) was scheduled to be administered between September 14th and October 10th. In all, 7,207 people who took Pfizer vaccines in this period will be covered. “The decision was taken after analyzing the doses received and the scheduled start of vaccination of the second doses, as well as the increase in the number of cases for the third consecutive week in the city. There are no reasons for us to keep these doses on hold. Anticipating vaccination means being able to complete the vaccination schedule for this population group and reduce the risk of dissemination of Covid-19 in our municipality”, said the secretary of the ministry, Moacir Paludetto Jr. Pfizer. There are not enough doses to advance vaccination for those who have taken Astrazeneca.

Anticipation of doses will be as follows:

– Whoever took the first dose between the 14th and the 28th of June, can take the second dose on 08/09.

– Whoever took the first dose between the 29th and 30th of June, can take the second dose on 09/09.

– Whoever took the first dose on 07/01 may take the second dose on 09/10.

– Whoever took the first dose on 07/02 may take the second dose on 09/13.

– Whoever took the first dose between 7/03 and 7/05 can take the second dose on 9/14.

– Whoever took the first dose between 06/07 and 10/07, can take the second dose on 15/09.