‘Say I have a body’

The art definitely runs in the veins of Giulia Costa. Daughter of actress Flávia Alessandra and director Marcos Paul (died in 2012), the young woman had no doubts that her destiny was to follow a path similar to that of her parents. No wonder he decided to study Cinema at the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC-Rio), in Gávea, in the South Zone of Rio.

– For sure, having this experience in the family ended up making my choice easier. When I was little, I went to recordings, to the studios and I already knew how everything worked. That’s why, when people ask me what I would study if it wasn’t for Cinema, I can’t say (laughs). I can’t think of a course that would make me so full and happy – says the 21-year-old girl.

During graduation, the carioca had the opportunity to produce some short films. One of them, “Saudade”, had the participation of the mother. It was from this contact with audiovisual production that Giulia ended up discovering a greater interest in directing than in acting.

– I love acting and always will, but I really want to see the universe behind the camera right now. Anyway, I think one idea doesn’t exclude the other. I study acting since I was young and I believe it is possible to move between the two roles — says she, who played Lívia in “Malhação — Your place in the world”, by Globo, in 2015.

Although she is sure she found herself on the course, Giulia regrets not having had the chance to make the most of it because of the new coronavirus pandemic. Since March of last year, the actress has been attending classes online, which has her down in this final stretch. In the next period, the eighth and last, the girl is already facing the dreaded Course Conclusion Work (TCC).

— My college works as follows: in the first two years, we go through a basic cycle on Communication. So we studied Cinema, Journalism, Advertising… It was only in the last two that we started to deal, in fact, with Cinema. It was just when I left the basic cycle that I started taking remote classes. At first, I thought it would only last about 15 days, but it turned out that, out of four years of college, two were on this schedule. Distance learning ends up being very incomplete, especially for a course as practical as mine. It is a pity.

Giulia also regrets not having experienced the university routine, which, in addition to studying, includes making new friends and attending parties on and around campus.

— Everyone says that college is the best stage in life, but for me this moment happened during a global health crisis, unfortunately. It’s pretty demotivating. I confess that I’m tired of online because I need to spend six hours straight in front of the computer and, also, it’s easy to disperse when you’re at home. I hope I can get back to face-to-face in the last semester – the carioca cheers, who didn’t even dare try dating in times of distancing: – I confess that I wasn’t very patient even for (dating) face-to-face, let alone for on- line…

During confinement at home, Giulia ended up giving in to the anxiety caused not only by her studies, but by the uncertainty of the moment the world is going through. Careful, the young woman is just resuming her activities at the gym now and, like most people, ended up relaxing in her diet (vegetarian, by the way!).

“I had this phase. I am now going back to exercising, which I had tried before, but I stopped. I’m charging myself less during this period. Life itself is too demanding, especially when it comes to appearance. In the last year and a half, I also increased my weight and possibly lost lean mass and everything else, but I avoid talking about my measurements on social media because I don’t want to feed this cult of thinness that I see in girls my age. If I want to eat a whole candy bar, I’ll go inside. For me, eating healthy is more about health than aesthetics. We’re at a time when it’s very easy to go crazy and lose your mind, so I’m not demanding too much from myself in that regard.

It must be because she is at peace with herself that the carioca exudes self-confidence in the photos she publishes on Instagram, as does Flávia Alessandra.

Olívia, Flávia Alessandra, Otaviano Costa and Giulia Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“We help each other in that regard. My mother always says I have a big body, and I call her a cat. I also try to encourage Olivia (10-year-old daughter of Flávia and Otaviano Costa) because she is entering pre-teen years — says the student, who exhibits fashionista looks to breathtaking landscapes to nearly three million followers: — About self-confidence, I have days and days. Sometimes I wake up feeling powerful, sometimes I feel like crap. On the internet, we only publish the good side. Although I think it’s important to show that I can dress as I want, I also like to make it clear that the routine isn’t just good.

Giulia speaks confidently about the “B side” of life. Known to the public from an early age for having famous parents, the young woman admits that it was difficult to understand people’s interest in her intimacy and still be asked to be as successful as Marcos and Flávia.

— People end up creating a weight that shouldn’t exist. Then you combine the external pressure and your own pressure. In the beginning it was very difficult to deal with this, compared to my parents. Fortunately, I learned in a positive way and, currently, I see my father and mother as references — says the artist, who often comes across nasty comments on her web profile: — I tell myself to “don’t call ”, then I delete or block whoever said something bad. Even so, just looking at it, I absorbed it. I think it’s past time to take action on people’s behavior on social media. That’s not a joke, no. It kills us.

To deal with the downside of being a public person, Giulia turned to therapy. Psychological support also helped her to accept Marcos Paulo’s early death.

“Again, therapy was essential. We are never prepared to deal with this, however, thank God, I had my family there to give me all the support. As time goes by, we find ways to deal with homesickness. He never gets over it (the loss), but he learns to put up with it — he vents.

From time to time, Giulia finds herself wondering what her father would have thought of her achievements:

— He died when I was 12 years old, so he didn’t see me choose college, he didn’t see me learning to drive… With every step I took in life, I thought: “What would he think?”. My dad didn’t see me choosing to be an actress and director, but at least he saw my first play. I remember he was so proud, he even took a camera to record the entire show. Pretty drooling (laughs). I like to believe he still sees everything, wherever he is.

Giulia with Marcos Paulo, who died in 2012 Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

While in her beliefs the director accompanies her from another plane, Giulia has the support of Otaviano Costa, her stepfather, on Earth.

“He was definitely essential in my life, he’s been there since before my father left. To this day, he plays the role of father with me, since he welcomed me as a daughter. Even though I lost my biological very early, I gained a second father.

In addition to being attached to the presenter, Giulia is not without her sisters (two on her father’s side and one on her mother’s side), her grandparents, her cousins… That’s why she doesn’t consider living abroad, unlike Sophia, daughter of Claudia Raia, and Sasha, daughter of Xuxa.

— I want to do graduate work abroad, but I’ll be back. I don’t imagine myself outside of Rio either. I’m very attached.