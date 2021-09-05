Scholarship scholar Juliana Paes says that political discussion should be avoided when flirting and is mocked by internet users

Juliana Paes, a pocket maker, participated in the reformulated Caldeirão, with Marcos Mion, this Saturday (4th).

The actress should guess the answers most spoken by a hundred Brazilians about which subjects to avoid in a romantic encounter. “Nowadays, I think politics. I’m sure it’s going to be there,” she snapped, not thinking too much.

Incredibly, the pocketnarista got the answer right.

On social networks, Internet users mocked Juliana for the answer because she is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Trauma”, sniped an internet user. “Juliana Paes saying that it’s good to avoid politics in flirting. The joke is ready”, wrote Vic Monteiro. “Juliana has already launched a policy, my God, there’s no shame in her face,” added a profile identified only as Vit.

“Juliana saying that you don’t talk about politics at the time of flirting. No conditions with a poker face”, said Arthur Pires. “Obviously Juliana was going to say that the subject of politics was going to be boring to talk about,” Elias added.

“Juliana Paes” reached the most talked about topics on Twitter.

Check out the repercussion below:

Juliana Paes saying that the best subject to avoid is politics. We know well why you think that Juliana #CauldronDoMion pic.twitter.com/DrvRQZWF4p — Andressa (@princessdressa) September 4, 2021

Juliana Paes saying that it’s good to avoid politics in AAAAA flirting the joke is ready #CauldronDoMion — Vic Monteiro (@avicmonteiro) September 4, 2021

Juliana Paes saying that you don’t talk about politics at the time of flirting 🗣🗣🗣 no conditions with a straight face. #Cauldron — Arthur Pires (@arthuraiquemeda) September 4, 2021

JULIANA PAES HAS ALREADY LAUNCHED A POLICY MY GOD KKKKKKKKK DOESN’T EVEN SHAME IN YOUR FACE — Vit 🐝 (@otacsurb) September 4, 2021

Juliana Paes saying that you have to avoid politics as a subject HMMMM — cahronavaczada (@cahwaii) September 4, 2021

Obviously Juliana Paes was going to say that the subject of politics would be boring to talk about — Elias (@df_porto) September 4, 2021