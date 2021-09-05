Scholarship scholar Juliana Paes says that political discussion should be avoided when flirting and is mocked by internet users

by

Juliana Paes, a pocket maker, participated in the reformulated Caldeirão, with Marcos Mion, this Saturday (4th).

The actress should guess the answers most spoken by a hundred Brazilians about which subjects to avoid in a romantic encounter. “Nowadays, I think politics. I’m sure it’s going to be there,” she snapped, not thinking too much.

Incredibly, the pocketnarista got the answer right.

On social networks, Internet users mocked Juliana for the answer because she is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro.

“Trauma”, sniped an internet user. “Juliana Paes saying that it’s good to avoid politics in flirting. The joke is ready”, wrote Vic Monteiro. “Juliana has already launched a policy, my God, there’s no shame in her face,” added a profile identified only as Vit.

“Juliana saying that you don’t talk about politics at the time of flirting. No conditions with a poker face”, said Arthur Pires. “Obviously Juliana was going to say that the subject of politics was going to be boring to talk about,” Elias added.

“Juliana Paes” reached the most talked about topics on Twitter.

