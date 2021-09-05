Season 5 of La Casa de Papel: When does part 2 debut on Netflix? – Series news

The first five episodes of the last season of the series La Casa de Papel are available in the Netflix catalog.

ATTENTION: THE TEXT CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM THE 5th SEASON OF LA CASA DE PAPEL

After much waiting, one of the most anticipated releases of the year on Netflix has finally arrived: La Casa de Papel has returned for its fifth and final season, which is divided into two parts. The first five episodes released this Friday (3) were full of emotions for the audience, with our gang of thieves facing a great war, dealing with the conflict between Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and, still on top, shocking final moments. So, when does the second part of season 5 of La Casa de Papel premiere to discover the outcome of events?

When does part 2 of season 5 of La Casa de Papel premiere?

After this exciting marathon of the first episodes of season 5, we’ll only revisit the characters again on December 3rd., the date on which part 2 of La Casa de Papel debuts in the Netflix catalog – which includes the last five episodes of the blockbuster series.

What can we expect from the end of La Casa de Papel?

The start of Season 5 finds the crew in the worst situation they’ve ever faced: trapped in the Bank of Spain with an army waiting to attack. Also, the Professor has been captured and even he doesn’t seem to have a way out of this mess. it is in this new nucleus that a new great villain of the season is found, who will be played by actor José Manuel Seda. Learn more about him here at AdoroCinema!

In the last episode of part 1 of the fifth season, La Casa de Papel surprised with the shocking death of Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó). After the confrontation with Sagasta’s squad (José Manuel Seda), the protagonist was extremely injured and had no way out. Before dying, she armed the villains and detonated all the grenades that were with her, also killing Gandía (José Manuel Poga). This ended one of the most famous theories in the series, that Tokyo would be the sole survivor of the assault. Unfortunately not…

However, another speculation gained a lot of strength among fans of the series: that Tatiana (Diana Gómez) will play a key role in the end of the plot. While some are betting that Berlin’s ex-wife (Pedro Alonso) is linked to Sierra, another hunch also connects the character to Rafael (Patrick Created), one of the new characters introduced in the new season of the series.

There’s also a big question the show needs to answer in its final episodes after so many years of following this gang: will the thieves manage to steal the bank’s gold or will their plan fail? We have already seen that the plan prepared by the Professor has several complex steps and that he always seems prepared for any unforeseen event. But the deaths that have come throughout history will certainly shake the group’s structures. It’s worth remembering that the creator of La Casa de Papel rewrote the series finale 33 times, so let’s wait anxiously for the completion of production.

