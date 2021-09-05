Season 5 of La Casa de Papel: Who will be the narrator at the end of the series on Netflix? – Series news

The first five episodes of season 5 of La Casa de Papel premiered on Netflix and revealed a shocking death.

One of the most anticipated releases of the year on Netflix, La Casa de Papel returned for the first five episodes of its fifth and final season, which is divided into two parts. This debut in the Netflix catalog held a lot of emotions as the gang of thieves faced a massive war, which left audiences eager to find out what will happen next in the second half of the season.

ATTENTION: THE TEXT CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM THE 5th SEASON OF LA CASA DE PAPEL

La Casa de Papel returned with the thieves still imprisoned in the Bank of Spain. Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), Denver (Jaime Lorente) and Manila (Belén Cuesta) were trying to hide from the Spanish army in the kitchen, but soon found them. Denver and Manila fled in the elevator, but Tokyo decided to sacrifice itself for friends. She was shot by soldiers, which resulted in one of the most striking deaths of the fifth season, not before she exploded the grenades stuck in her chest taking all the soldiers with her.

Tokyo was not only one of the original thieves from the beginning of the Spanish drama, she was also the narrator of La Casa de Papel. It seems unlikely that the character is still alive, so her death ended one of the most famous theories in the series, that Tokyo was the sole survivor of the assault, which is why she was chosen as the story’s narrator. In fact, she was almost NOT the narrator of the series, as two other characters were on the list.

There has been no explanation of why Tokyo takes on the role of narrator and, above all, we still don’t know who will replace her. Since she was present from the beginning of La Casa de Papel, it would make sense for another thief from season one to take on that role. Some of them include Professor (Álvaro Morte), Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Moscow (Paco Tous), Rio (Miguel Herrán) and Helsinki (Darko Perić). Which of these characters would you bet your chips on?

If we take into account that the Professor is the one who brought the gang together and is essentially their leader, there is a good chance he will become the narrator at the end of La Casa de Papel. Will this be confirmed? Another big question the show needs to answer in its latest episodes is will the thieves be able to steal the bank’s gold or will their plan fail? We have already seen that the plan prepared by the Professor has several complex steps and that he always seems prepared for any unforeseen event. But the deaths that have come throughout history will certainly shake the group’s structures. It’s worth remembering that the creator of La Casa de Papel rewrote the series finale 33 times, so let’s wait anxiously for the completion of production.

After this exciting marathon of the first episodes of season 5, we’ll only see the characters again on December 3rd, when part 2 of La Casa de Papel debuts in the Netflix catalog – which includes the last five episodes of this blockbuster series.

