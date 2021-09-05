see likely lineups and where to watch the duel

Santos has the opportunity to improve their numbers as a visitor in the season this Saturday (4), when they face Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.







Fernando Diniz is not having a good time in charge of Peixe (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC) Photo: Throw!

Alvinegro da Vila Belmiro has 22 points and is in 12th position in the Brazilian Nationals table. Fish hasn’t won in five games. There are two draws and three defeats in the period, with three clashes for the Campeonato Brasileiro, one for the Copa Sudamericana and one for the Copa do Brasil.

The big news in the starting lineup for this Saturday’s duel should be the presence of striker Léo Baptistão. The player was regularized in the BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) of the CBF in the afternoon of last Wednesday (1) and is available to coach Fernando Diniz.

Cuiabá, in turn, ranks 15th in the national championship, with 21 points accumulated in 18 matches. Despite the uncomfortable position, Dourado comes from two results considered positive: victory against Palmeiras, away from home, and draw in Ceará against Fortaleza.

DATASHEET

CUIABA X SANTOS

Date and time: September 3, 2021, at 9:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Pantanal Arena

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ)

assistants: Luiz Claudio Regazone (RJ) and Daniel do Espirito Santo Parro (RJ)

video arbiter: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)

how and where to watch: Premiere and Real Time of L! (with Voice of Sport)

CUIABA: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Paulão and Uendel; Auremir and Yuri (Uillian Correia); Camilo, Cabrera and Clayson; Jenison. Technician: Jorginho

Embezzlement: Pepe (Suspended); Rafael Gava (Injury).

SAINTS: John Paul; Pará, Robson, Wagner Palha and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Jean Mota, Pirani and Sánchez; Marcos Guilherme and Léo Baptistão. Technician: Fernando Diniz

Embezzlement: Madson, Jobson, Sandry and Marinho (injury).