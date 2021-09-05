Selection preparer ensures that Neymar is at the ideal weight

Neymar’s physical condition did not pass on the field at the last press conference of the Brazilian team before the confrontation with Argentina, for the sixth round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Physical trainer for the Canarian team, Fábio Mahseredjian, spoke about the recent return to the season in France and dismissed shirt 10 is out of shape.

“He did a pre-season in his team, PSG and then he only played 63, 64 minutes, if I’m not mistaken. It’s not enough minutes for us to demand his best performance from him. He will evolve,” he said, adding:

“This next month, the trend is for evolution. He weighed today and is within his weight. So much so that we saw the six pack abs that he posted on social media, he made a point of showing it to show it. of your body weight”, he added. Earlier, Neymar posted shirtless photos on his social media profile.

Mahseredjian projected that Neymar will gradually resume his summit. “We have to give it time, because sports training is not anti-inflammatory, you pass it on and it works. It takes time for you to have the physiological effects before your training. I believe that your next month will be better and so on,” he said. .

Brazil will take to the field this Sunday (5), against Argentina, for the sixth round of the qualifiers, at Neo Química Arena.