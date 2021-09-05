Semana do Brasil: shopping mall stores offer discounts of up to 70% in ES

Shopping Praia da Costa has 50 stores participating in the action. Credit: Praia da Costa Shopping/Disclosure



This Friday (3), the third edition of Semana do Brasil began, an event known as Brazilian Black Friday, which offers exclusive discounts and promotions in several stores across the country. In Espírito Santo, the main malls in the state joined the campaign, which runs until September 13th.

Discounts can reach up to 70% and payment facilities will also be offered, such as cashback and free shipping.

Consumers will be able to buy clothes, shoes, accessories, appliances and furniture at a discount, for example, in physical stores, over the internet or even through social networks. The ten days of promotions should boost sales of the commerce, which is still recovering from the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Shopping Vitória is one of those that joined the event. There are more than 20 stores offering a wide variety of promotions and discounts of up to 70%. Customers also have the possibility to shop without leaving their home through the virtual platform on the mall’s website. There they have benefits such as cashbacks and free shipping throughout Espírito Santo on certain purchases.

At Shopping Vila Velha, more than 40 stores are participating in Semana do Brasil. Promotions must last until the last day of the event, with discounts that must reach 60%.

“Retail has been recovering and we have positive expectations for this edition of Semana do Brasil, given the advance of vaccination. The mall has followed a strict sanitation protocol since the beginning of the pandemic, and our tenants and employees are prepared to receive customers in physical stores with comfort and safety”, guarantees the superintendent of Shopping Vila Velha, Bruno Ferrador.

Also in Vila Velha, at Shopping Praia da Costa, 50 stores participate. All departments are on sale, with discounts of up to 60%.

On Boulevard Vila Velha, discounts reach 70% at almost 60 stores. Promotions are available in physical stores and also for online purchases, as well as for all delivery or pick-up formats – through smart, drive-thru and delivery lockers.

The biggest malls in Espírito Santo

In Cariacica, at Shopping Moxuara, between 50 and 60 stores have products on sale. With all departments involved and discounts of up to 70%.

However, unlike the competitors, the actions started earlier, on Thursday (2) and should only go on until Sunday (5).