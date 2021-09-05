Sérgio Mamberti is buried in a cemetery in São Paulo

Sergio Mamberti, who died this Friday (3) at the age of 82, was buried this afternoon at Consolação Cemetery, in São Paulo. The artist, who was hospitalized to treat a lung infection, which caused multiple organ failure, was honored by family and friends at his farewell.

Mamberti has built a successful career in theater and TV. The actor has been in more than 70 plays over 35 years of work, in addition to acting in soap operas on Globo. Sérgio also gained prominence with children and young people when he played Dr. Victor in Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum, a series on TV Cultura, between 1994 and 1997.

Mamberti’s wake took place this Friday afternoon (3) at Teatro Sesc Anchieta, in São Paulo. Actors, close family members and important public figures were present at the place, such as the actor Cassio Scapin, who was with Sérgio in Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum, playing the character Nino.

In July this year, Sergio was hospitalized to treat pneumonia. The actor, who stayed in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), was discharged 15 days later after recovering.

